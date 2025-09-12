India Ranks Third Globally in Smartphone Value Amid Rising Exports and Premium Sales

India has emerged as the third largest Smartphone market globally by value; accounting for 7.9% of the global market in the first half of 2025, up from 7.7% in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. This translates to approximately $215 billion in smart phone sales to end customers.

The growth is fueled by rising domestic demand, an expanding middle class, and a strong manufacturing ecosystem. Premium smartphones in the ₹20,000–₹30,000 range are particularly driving sales, with Apple and Samsung leading the segment.

Apple is expected to ship a record 15 million iPhones in India in 2025, while Samsung continues to dominate through trade-in offers and no-cost EMIs.

The secondary market is also expanding, with refurbished and used phones now making up over 19% of total smartphone sales in India.

Meanwhile, China’s share of global smartphone value has slightly declined, from 29% in H1 2024 to 28.3% in H1 2025, highlighting India’s growing influence in the global smart phone landscape.

