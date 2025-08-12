India Emerges as Leading Smartphone Supplier to US

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India has become the leading supplier of smartphones to the United States, with the country’s electronics manufacturing sector now valued at Rs 12 lakh crore.

Speaking at the inauguration of metro projects in Bengaluru, Vaishnaw highlighted the remarkable growth in India’s electronics production over the past decade. “Our electronic production has grown six times in the last 11 years. Today, electronics manufacturing has touched Rs 12 lakh crore. Electronic exports have increased by eight times… Today, it has grown to Rs 3 lakh crore. India has become the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world," he said.

Official data shows a dramatic expansion in mobile phone manufacturing in India. In 2014, the country had only two mobile manufacturing units, but today that number has surpassed 300. Furthermore, while only 26% of mobile phones sold in India in 2014-15 were domestically made, this figure has soared to 99.2% in recent years.

Union Minister Jitin Prasada, speaking in the Lok Sabha, credited the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for significantly boosting mobile phone manufacturing in India. The minister also pointed out the impact on import demand, noting that India’s mobile import requirement dropped by 0.02% in 2024-25, compared to an overwhelming 75% in 2014-15. “PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has significantly impacted the mobile manufacturing sector in India particularly in transforming India from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. Bharat is now the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world," Prasada said.

In addition, the Minister informed that the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware has so far attracted investments totaling Rs 717.13 crore, resulting in a cumulative production worth Rs 12,195.84 crore and creating 5,056 direct jobs as of June 2025.

