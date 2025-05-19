India Sees 17.8% Increase In Seafood Export In April Amid Global Uncertainty

The seafood export in India rose by a sharp 17.81% in April this year. with this, the export in this sector reached $0.58 billion, as per the data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Notably, India continues to hold its position as the fourth-largest producer of marine products globally.

During the financial year that ended on 31 March 2025, India exported 16.85 lakh metric tonnes of marine products. This marks an increase of over 6%. In real terms, it rose to $7.2 billion, up from $5.4 billion in the fiscal year 2015.

Importantly, this growth trend is continuing into FY 2025–26, amid concerns of proposed tariff hikes by the United States. India and the US are on the verge of the conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement for boosting trade between the two nations.

India’s seafood exports reach 130 countries as of now. With this, India’s export rose from 105 destinations in 2014–15. Amongst the seafood, frozen shrimp remains the top exported product. This accounts for over 40 % of the total quantity and 66.12 % of the export value.

India’s seafood exports are supported by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

India aims for an export turnover of $18 billion, equivalent to over Rs 1.57 lakh crore by 2030. This target has also got highlighted in the Vision Document – 2030 for India’s seafood exports, which was formulated by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).