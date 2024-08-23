Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 Ends With Final Pitching Round, Bootcamp

The Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024, a prominent business idea competition aimed at fostering female entrepreneurship in Assam, successfully concluded its Final Pitching Round and Bootcamp on August 21-22, 2024. This event, aligned with World Entrepreneurs Day, underscores the commitment to empowering women and advancing innovative solutions to regional challenges.
Organized by the Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, Women's Cell, Government of Assam, and implemented by the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the Tejaswini Assam Ideathon seeks to provide a platform for women aged 18 to 50 years from Assam. The initiative aims to offer recognition, support, and access to a broader network of resources.
The competition saw a remarkable response with 1,600 registrations from across Assam. The physical pitching rounds were conducted in six zones throughout the state, mobilizing significant participation from women. The active involvement of GM DICC and other officials played a crucial role in encouraging this engagement.
The two-day bootcamp and final pitching round, hosted at Assam Startup, The NEST, featured active participation from 150 women. These participants presented their innovative ideas and showcased unique products and services before a distinguished jury composed of industry experts, academicians, ecosystem enablers, and entrepreneurs.