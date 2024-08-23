Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 Ends With Final Pitching Round, Bootcamp

Organized by the Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, Women's Cell, Government of Assam, and implemented by the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the Tejaswini Assam Ideathon seeks to provide a platform for women aged 18 to 50 years from Assam. The initiative aims to offer recognition, support, and access to a broader network of resources.