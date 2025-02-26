India Sees 69% Surge in Institutional Investor Workforce: Report

India's institutional investor sector has witnessed a remarkable 69% increase in workforce over the past two years, according to a report by CIEL HR Services. The report, Institutional Investors - Talent Trends and Insights, attributes this growth to India's rising market capitalisation, which has expanded from $1.2 trillion to $5.2 trillion in the last decade.

The sector has made progress in workforce diversity, with women constituting 27% of the overall workforce. However, gender disparity persists at senior levels, with only 14% of leadership roles occupied by women.

The report also highlights talent mobility challenges, revealing that only 17% of fund managers, portfolio managers, and senior analysts are promoted internally, while 83% are hired externally. This trend underscores the need for companies to enhance internal career growth opportunities.

"India’s trajectory towards becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030 is a testament to its rapid financial transformation. With a projected 6.1% growth rate over the next five years, India’s institutional investor sector is at the forefront of this evolution," said K Pandiarajan, Executive Director and Chairman of CIEL HR. He noted that innovation in investment strategies and financial products is driving the sector's expansion.

The study, which surveyed over 16,000 executives from 80 companies, also found that approximately 25% of professionals in the sector switched jobs in the past year, reflecting a highly competitive industry. The average tenure in the sector stands at three years.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR, stated that India's rapid economic growth will further increase demand for skilled professionals, potentially attracting talent back from global markets and drawing expatriates to the country.

Many professionals in the institutional investor sector hold advanced qualifications, including MBAs from top business schools and prestigious CA and CFA certifications.

