Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Major Railway, IT, and Electronics Projects at Advantage Assam 2.0

Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced a series of transformative infrastructure and investment projects at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati. Highlighting the Northeast as the "New Engine of India’s Development," he outlined significant investments in railway infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, and electronics production.

Key Railway Developments:

A rolling stock manufacturing facility to be set up at Basbari in Bodoland, fulfilling a key commitment of the Bodoland agreement.

Establishment of a mid-life reconstruction facility for locomotives at Lumding.

Redevelopment of Guwahati Railway Station into a world-class station featuring a 12-storey IT park.

Introduction of two Amrit Bharat Trains in Assam within the next 10 months.

Launch of two new intercity train services: Guwahati-Silchar and Guwahati-Agartala.

Quadrupling of railway tracks in the Chicken Neck corridor to strengthen connectivity.

Initiation of the Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway project to establish a rail link with Bhutan.

Approval of six Gati Shakti terminals in Assam.

Setting up of a ₹300 crore wagon workshop at Basbari, Bodoland.

IT & Electronics Boost for Assam:

Establishment of a semiconductor hub in Assam.

Development of an electronics manufacturing hub in Kamrup district.

Allocation of 47,000 sq. meters (220 bighas) in Jagiroad for the semiconductor ecosystem.

Budget & Infrastructure Expansion:

Budget allocation for Northeast railways surging from ₹2,122 crore (2009-14) to ₹10,440 crore (2025-26).

Expansion of new railway tracks from 67 km (2009-14) to 166 km (2025-26).

Electrification progress from 0 km (2009-14) to 146 km (2025-26).

Since 2014, 1,824 km of new railway tracks built in the Northeast—exceeding Sri Lanka’s total railway network.

1,604 km electrified since 2014, enhancing connectivity.

18 ongoing new track projects spanning 1,368 km, with a total investment of ₹74,972 crore.

Preparation of DPRs for 18 future projects covering 2,200 km, with an estimated cost of ₹1,10,000 crore.

The redevelopment of 60 Amrit Stations across the Northeast has been approved at a cost of ₹2,039 crore. The stations included in the project are: Arunachal Pradesh (1): Naharlagun (Itanagar) Assam (50): Amguri, Arunachal, Chaparmukh, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Duliajan, Fakiragram Junction, Gauripur, Gohpur, Golaghat, Gosaigaon Hat, Guwahati, Haibargaon, Harmuti, Hojai, Jagi Road, Jorhat Town, Kamakhya Junction, Kokrajhar, Lanka, Ledo, Lumding Junction, Majbat, Makum Junction, Margherita, Mariani Junction, Murkongselek, Naharkatiya, Nalbari, Namrup, Narangi, New Bongaigaon Junction, New Haflong, New Karimganj Junction, New Tinsukia Junction, North Lakhimpur, Pathsala, Rangapara North Junction, Rangiya Junction, Sarupathar, Sibsagar Town, Silapathar, Silchar, Simaluguri, Tangla, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and Viswanath Chariali. Manipur (1): Imphal Meghalaya (1): Mendipathar Mizoram (1): Sairang (Aizawl) Nagaland (1): Dimapur Sikkim (1): Rangpo Tripura (4): Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and Udaipur.



Passenger & Cargo Enhancements:

115 rail flyovers/underpasses under construction at a cost of ₹2,765 crore.

Two operational Gati Shakti cargo terminals in Assam (Moinarband, Cinnamara), with six more in progress.

Expansion of Vande Bharat services, including a new Guwahati-Agartala route and two Amrit Bharat trains (Guwahati-Delhi, Guwahati-Chennai).

Significant passenger amenity upgrades since 2014, including 43 lifts, 37 escalators, and Wi-Fi at 245 stations.

Bhutan Connectivity – Kokrajhar-Gelephu Railway Project:

A 69-km railway line to connect Kokrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu (Bhutan), with seven stations (six in Assam, one in Bhutan).

The project to include two major bridges, 29 minor bridges, and a 10.9 km viaduct.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Remarks:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the initiatives, stating that Bodoland would emerge as a rail coach manufacturing hub. He confirmed the establishment of a locomotive engine manufacturing project in Lumding and expressed gratitude for the construction of four railway lines over the Chicken Neck corridor, hinting at the possibility of underground railway lines in the future.

Referring to security concerns, CM Sarma noted: “Several anti-national forces have threatened to block the ‘Chicken Neck’ to cut off the Northeast from the rest of India. The Modi government now has a roadmap to permanently neutralize such threats.”

