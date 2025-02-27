India Sees A Boost in Retail Sales With 5% Growth in January 2025

According to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), retailers in India have reported a positive sign of growth, which rose to 5% in January 2025. This rate is in comparison to the same time period last year (2024).

“RAI’s survey shows 5% retail growth in January, led by food & grocery at 13%. QSR and CDIT grew by 6%, indicating a rise in consumer spending in these categories. The Union Budget 2025’s income tax exemption limit of Rs 12 lakh provides relief to retailers after last year’s slowdown,” commented the CEO of RAI, Mr. Kumar Rajagopalan.

The highest sales growth was in West India. The survey revealed that West India experienced sales growth at 7%. North and South India recorded slightly less than West India in sales. The RAI survey suggests that each of these two regions recorded a 5% increase. East India, remaining further behind, recorded a growth of only 4%.

Looking at the categories that contributed most to the retail sale growth, the survey suggests that Food & grocery registered the highest with 13% growth, followed by consumer durables and QSR, each showing growth of 6% compared to the January 2024 period last year.

“Consumer choices, however, vary widely. Retailers must adapt to these shifts, understand evolving preferences, and build the right operating model to stay competitive,” Rajagopalan further added.