Indian Company ‘Earshot’ to Participate in ‘The Podcast Show 2022’

India’s first ever Dolby powered podcast platform www.earshot.in will participate in The Podcast Show 2022 which will kick start in London this week.

Earshot which is the only Indian company to be invited to the prestigious show will showcase its contents produced in five Indian languages namely English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri.

The Chief Executive Officer of Earshot, Gaurav Choudhury said, “Deeply honoured and excited to be speaking at The Podcast Show 2022, London alongside industry giants from the global podcasting and audio storytelling world. I will be speaking on the future of audio-only storytelling with Dolby.”

The Podcast Show 2022 will be a golden opportunity for participants to showcase podcast shows produced by indigenous podcasters. 350 participants across the globe will participate in the event.

Notably, Delhi based Earshot specializes in producing immersive audio content that sweeps the listener away to the world the story narrates, using cutting edge Dolby technology. The website hosts more than 750 hours of audio contents created by a team of consummate story tellers and can be listened to free of cost.

A podcast is a program made available in digital format for download over the Internet. A podcast series usually features one or more recurring hosts engaged in a discussion about a particular topic or current event.

