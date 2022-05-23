Assam: Govt Official Involved In Scam Surrenders

An engineer of the irrigation department, who is wanted on graft charges, has surrendered himself before Udalguri court in Assam on Monday.

The engineer, identified as Satyaram Kalita, is accused of being involved in a massive Rs 4 crore 18 lakh scam.

Kalita had been on the run since November 2021 after a case was registered against him.

The case was lodged by former farmer leader Pankaj Asomiya at Udalguri’s Tongla police station.

Notably, the accountant of the department, Prabhat Kalita, was arrested on March 7 this year in connection to the case.

Last month, the CID and Assam Police in an operation launched at Assam’s Nagaon district have arrested nine people in connection to an alleged misappropriation of scholarship fund case.

An 18-member team conducted raids at nine places in Nagaon in which embezzlement of Rs. 3 crore have come to light.

