Indian Equities Selloff as Caution Grows Amid Geopolitical Risks

Kumar Infra receives letter of acceptance for project worth ₹1,847 cr from MMRDA

Bajaj Finance results for Q2 showed, AUM was up 29% at ₹3.74 lk cr vs ₹2.90 lk cr Deposits book was up 21% at ₹66,100 cr vs ₹54,821 cr

Reliance Power is to raise $500 million unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) at 5% p.a. interest, 10 years long tenured.

Indian Union Cabinet has approved 2 farm sector schemes, PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana & Krishonnati Yojana, worth ₹1.01 lakh cr and is going to allow flexibility to state govts on implementation of farm schemes

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Launches Mahindra ‘ZEO’ (Zero Emission Option) 4W SCV Starting From ₹7.52 Lakh

U.S. September ISM services PMI read at 54.9 vs estimate of 51.3 U.S. And the September ISM services business activity at 59.9 vs estimate of 53.

ITD Cementation bags order worth ₹1,937 cr in Uttar Pradesh