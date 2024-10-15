Indian Market Lagging Behind With Global Peers, More Room For Correction

Market Outlook Index

NIFTY: The index has failed today at the 20 day EMA around 25200 and declined towards 25010 levels. A recovery in the index is possible when it manages to see a close above 25300-320 range. On the flipside, 24930-900 range is crucial support for bulls and if the level is taken out we can see the index heading towards 24750-760 levels. Current Trend-pullback in the corrective phase and correction extension only below 24930.

BANK NIFTY: The bank has made an important support at 51650-700 levels and below that it has a trendline support at 51400-450 range. Below the trend line support, we can expect selling towards 51000 mark. Resistance is pegged at the 52000 mark as of now with next resistance at 52300 levels.

NIFTY MIDCAP Select Index: The index may have stiff resistance around 13180-200 range and failure to breach it may push it lower. The support is pegged at the 13070-80 range and the breakdown below may push it towards the 13020-13000 mark.