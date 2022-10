Indian Markets Rally On Monday, Sensex Rises By 786 Points

Indian markets rallied on Monday with S&P BSE Sensex surging 786 points to 60,746.86 and NSE's Nifty50 rallying 224 points to close at 18,011.35 level.

The rally in Indian stock indices continued for the third straight week as they jumped during 10 out of the past 11 sessions.

The indices rose on Monday tracking gains from Friday's US markets amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes coupled with healthy corporate earnings back here in India and the seeming return of foreign funds during the past week. The rally in the markets was backed by stock-specific movements in the auto, bank, metal and tech sectors.

The S&P BSE MidCap surged over 312 points with JSW Energy, Cummins Ind, Astral, Mindtree, Torrent Pharma as most active stocks in the index. BSE LargeCap surged over 90 points during as Nykaa, Eicher Motors, Adani Transmission and Grasim were the most active stocks on the index whereas BSE SmallCap traded in the green, surging 122 points with HCFL, Orient Cement and Eid Parry being the most active stocks.

Ultra Cement, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC were the most active stocks on the index whereas Dr Reddy's, NTPC and IndusInd Bank were trading in the red.

Markets during Monday's session opened in the green while going forward, the markets will take up cues from interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve as well as Bank of England. These decisions will influence global market movement may as well the Indian markets.

On domestic markets, investors are keeping track of the additional meeting of the Reserve Bank of India, which will meet on Thursday.