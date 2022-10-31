Blue Tick For USD 20? This Is What Elon Musk Plans For Twitter

Nothing comes for free in this world, and it seems like Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has taken this saying seriously.

According to a report by The Verge, Musk is planning to charge users USD 19.99 (over Rs 1600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription that brings extra features like edit and undo tweets.

Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

The particular report comes a day after Musk in a tweet mentioned that Twitter will revise its user verification process. However, he did not any detail related to the charges.

"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", he tweeted.

The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different color home screen icon.