Indian Markets Surge In Final Hour As European Rally Boosts Sentiment

In global market overnight, the US Dow jones index gained 0.34 per cent and NASDAQ index rose 0.83 per cent, at the time of writing. Looking at the US equity overnight, Asian markets may witness some positive momentum early on, to provide support to Indian market. However, after a strong run up in NIFTY and Bank NIFTY, we may see some profit taking at higher levels. The NIFTY index may get support at 25250-260 levels intraday with mild resistance at 25450-460 zone. In the short term, the upside in NIFTY may get capped at 25600 levels. NIFTY is not at buy on tops now, rather buy on corrective dips. The Bank NIFTY index might see strong resistance around 51900-52000 zone and failure to break the same may lead a correction towards 51500 levels again.