Mixed Global, Weak Local Markets & Positive US CPI — Watch Out Tomorrow

Despite the US CPI data showing a positive trigger, one should be careful with the levels and any gap up may not be an indication of buy. The immediate support for NIFTY is near the 24880-900 zone and if the level is taken out, pls get ready to see a slide. The market works against conventional wisdom, hence careful trading is mandatory. The US data is positive however the option chain data and chart are negative. Today NIFTY index witnessed sharp Call writing and PCR (Put call ratio) dropped to 0.60.