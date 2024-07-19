Indian Markets Tumble as Global Risks Mount; Nifty IT Shines Amid Broad Sector Losses

At 09:25 am, the SENSEX was down 0.17%, trading below the 81,300 level, and the NIFTY50 was down 0.27%, trading below the 24,800 level. The Nifty Bank plunged 0.52%, trading below the 52,300 mark. In broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 1.02%, trading below the 56,600 level, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.88%, trading below the 19,700 mark.