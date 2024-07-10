Sensex Plummets 900 Points in Dramatic Market Rout

In a tumultuous day on Dalal Street, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp downturn as the Sensex plummeted by 900 points to 79,446 in early trading today.
This dramatic decline was fueled by widespread sell-offs across several key sectors including auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals, and oil and gas.
The Nifty, tracking the broader market sentiment, also fell sharply by 259 points to 24,173. This significant drop underscored the prevailing weak investor confidence amidst mounting economic uncertainties both domestically and globally.
The market rout led to a staggering loss in investor wealth, amounting to Rs 7.38 lakh crore. This pulled down the total market valuation to Rs 443.89 lakh crore from the previous session's Rs 451.27 lakh crore. Notable blue-chip stocks such as M&M, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors bore the brunt of the sell-off, contributing prominently to the Sensex's decline. In contrast, Maruti Suzuki emerged as a solitary gainer, bucking the trend with a 2% rise on the Sensex.
Reflecting the severity of the market downturn, a total of 208 stocks hit their 52-week lows on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today, underscoring the widespread pessimism among investors. Conversely, only 21 stocks managed to reach their 52-week highs, highlighting the stark contrast in market sentiment.
Market breadth turned sharply negative with a majority of stocks in the red. Out of a total of 3,802 stocks traded, only 759 managed to trade in positive territory, while a significant 2,905 stocks traded in the red and 138 remained unchanged. This imbalance indicated the breadth of the sell-off across various segments of the market.
All 19 sectoral indices on the BSE were deep in the red, amplifying concerns across the board. The auto sector, along with consumer durables, capital goods, metals, and oil and gas sectors, recorded substantial losses. The BSE indices for these sectors saw declines ranging from 427 points in consumer durables to 1,254 points in the auto sector, reflecting the broad-based nature of the market downturn.
Amidst the market chaos, trading was volatile with 258 stocks hitting their lower circuits, indicating severe selling pressure early in the session. In contrast, 174 stocks defied the negative sentiment by hitting their upper circuit limits, showcasing selective buying interest in specific counters despite the overall bearish trend.
In the broader market, both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices also witnessed significant declines. The BSE midcap index tumbled by 678 points to 46,861, while the smallcap stocks index slid 909 points to 53,245. These declines highlighted the vulnerability of midcap and smallcap stocks to market volatility, mirroring the broader weakness in investor sentiment.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) played contrasting roles in the market turmoil. FIIs were net buyers of equities worth Rs 314 crore on Tuesday, indicating cautious optimism amidst the market turbulence. On the other hand, DIIs emerged as net buyers of Rs 1,416 crore worth of shares, suggesting a degree of resilience in domestic investment sentiment despite the challenging market conditions.
The previous trading session had seen a starkly different scenario, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing at fresh record highs. The Sensex had surged by 391 points to 80,351, while the Nifty had gained 112 points to close at 24,433. However, today's sharp reversal erased those gains, highlighting the volatility and unpredictability in the current market environment.
Overall, today's market crash underscores the heightened uncertainty and cautious investor sentiment prevailing in the Indian stock market. The sell-off across sectors and indices reflects broader concerns over economic growth prospects, global economic trends, and domestic policy uncertainties, making it a challenging period for investors and market participants alike.