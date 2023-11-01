Indian Rupee Hits All-Time Low Against US Dollar

Anuj Choudhary, a Research Analyst at Sharekhan and BNP Paribas was quoted by PTI as saying, “We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on the strong Dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. Weak tone in domestic markets may also weigh on the rupee. Traders may take cues from manufacturing PMI from India and ADP non-farm employment, JOLTS job opening, and ISM manufacturing PMI data from the US. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting tonight. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83-83.60.”