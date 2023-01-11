Pakistan Economy: Rupees hit New Low vs USD, Slides to Rs 227.88/Dollar

Amid the faltering economy and depreciating currency, the Pakistani rupee continued to lose its value against USD, falling to Rs 227.88 against the dollar in the interbank market, reported The Express Tribune.

The fresh drop came after the government failed to make any headway in its talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of its stalled USD 6.5 billion loan programme.

The domestic currency has cumulatively lost 4.42 per cent (Rs10.09) of its value in the last three months, compared to Rs 217.79 in early October.

With the IMF programme still halted, the country's foreign exchange reserves have depleted to USD 6.5 billion - hardly enough to provide a 25-day import cover to the country, reported The Express Tribune.

Financial experts said that the interbank exchange rate of Rs 227.88 was not the real value of the rupee. Instead, the US dollar was available in the black market for as high as Rs 270.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has tried to artificially control the rupee value in the interbank market, which was also one of the leading reasons behind the delay in the resumption of the IMF programme. The lending institution has asked the government to let market forces (commercial banks) determine the rupee-dollar parity, reported The Express Tribune.

The dwindling foreign exchange reserves have forced the government to curb imports, badly impacting economic activities in the country.

A number of industrial units have either closed partially or completely amid the non-availability of imported raw materials.