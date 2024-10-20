Indian Startups Bounce Back: 39 Companies Secure $449 Million in Funding This Week

Moreover, the Indian fintech startup ecosystem raised $778 million in funding during the July-September period, placing it second globally, behind the US, in terms of fintech funding for the third quarter. This reflects a 66% increase from the $471 million raised in Q3 last year and an impressive 165% surge from the $293 million raised in Q2 this year, according to a report by Tracxn, a SaaS-based market intelligence platform.