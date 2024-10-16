Indian Two-Wheeler Industry Accelerates: Over 10 Million Units Sold in H1 FY2025

This marks the first time in six years that the segment has surpassed the 10-million unit wholesale mark, a milestone last achieved in H1 FY2019 when 11,568,498 units were sold. The H1 FY2025 figures already account for 56% of the total sales for FY2024, which reached 17,974,365 units, and 48% of the record sales in FY2019.