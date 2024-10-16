Indian Two-Wheeler Industry Accelerates: Over 10 Million Units Sold in H1 FY2025

The Indian two-wheeler industry, encompassing motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds, is performing well after the first six months of the current fiscal year. From April to September 2024, a total of 10,164,980 units were dispatched to dealers across the country, reflecting a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 16.31% compared to 8,739,406 units during the same period last year.
This marks the first time in six years that the segment has surpassed the 10-million unit wholesale mark, a milestone last achieved in H1 FY2019 when 11,568,498 units were sold. The H1 FY2025 figures already account for 56% of the total sales for FY2024, which reached 17,974,365 units, and 48% of the record sales in FY2019.
All three sub-segments of the industry have experienced double-digit growth: motorcycle dispatches increased by 16.31%, scooters surged by 22%, and mopeds rose by 16.55% YoY.
Hero MotoCorp and Honda Race to Close Gap
The competition between the top two players, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), remains intense. Hero MotoCorp registered sales of 2.94 million units, achieving a 10% YoY growth and a market share of 28.92%. Meanwhile, HMSI saw a significant 31% YoY increase, with 2.88 million units sold and a market share of 28.34%. The gap between the two manufacturers has narrowed dramatically to just 59,247 units from 475,126 units a year ago.
Among the top six original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), HMSI has led in additional unit dispatches during H1 FY2025, delivering 675,355 scooters and bikes. This performance surpasses Hero MotoCorp's 259,476 units, TVS Motor Co's 226,963 units, Bajaj Auto's 174,341 units, and Suzuki Motorcycle India's 71,962 units.
TVS Motor Co reported wholesales of 1.74 million units in H1 FY2025, marking a 15% YoY increase and maintaining a 17% market share. Bajaj Auto also performed well with 1.21 million units sold, reflecting a 17% YoY growth and retaining its 12% market share. Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 516,530 units, up 16%, capturing a 5% market share. Royal Enfield sold 410,843 motorcycles, down 6,044 units compared to the previous year. India Yamaha Motor achieved a 5% growth with 368,565 units, while e-scooter manufacturer Ather Energy recorded impressive 30% growth with 64,718 units sold.
As the industry continues to gain momentum, all eyes will be on whether two-wheeler sales can reach new heights in FY2025.