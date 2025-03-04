Indian Startups Raise $1.65 Billion in February 2025, Funding Sees 19.5% Monthly Growth

Indian startups secured a total of $1.65 billion (approximately Rs 14,418 crore) in funding in February 2025, marking a 19.5% increase from the $1.38 billion raised in January, according to data from Traxcn. However, on a year-on-year basis, funding declined from $2.06 billion in February 2024.

With this, total funding in FY25 (April-February) has reached $25.4 billion across 2,200 rounds. The median valuation of startups in February stood at $83.2 million, while the median round size was recorded at $1.92 million.

Bengaluru remained the startup capital, attracting $353 million in funding with a median round size of $2 million. Mumbai startups secured $102 million, though with a higher median round size of $5 million.

Leading the funding round in February was fintech firm Oxyzo, which raised $1 billion through conventional debt. It was followed by B2B online platform udaan, which secured $75 million in a Series G equity round led by M&G Plc. Other notable fundraisers included SpotDraft, Cashfree Payments, Zeta, and Geniemode.

The month also witnessed key business acquisitions, including Head Digital Works acquiring Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for Rs 491 crore and Bengaluru-based SaaS firm Perfios acquiring fraud detection platform Clari5. Additionally, Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors (MO Alts) acquired a majority stake in Megafine Pharma for Rs 460 crore.

As per Traxcn, 16 IPOs were listed in February with a median market capitalisation of $26.5 million. Notable listings included Hexaware, AJAX, Ken India, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, and Royal Arc.

Among individual investors, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal led the funding activity. In the VC space, Blume Ventures, Eximius Ventures, Unicorn India Ventures, Peak XV, Accel, and Nexus Venture Partners were among the top investors.

For the entire year of 2024, Indian startups raised $30.4 billion, reflecting a 6.5% decline from the $32.5 billion secured in 2023.

