Startups and Large Firms Secure $1.1 Billion Funding in Jan-Feb 2025

Growth-PE stage companies are gaining strong traction from private equity-venture capital (PE-VC) investors, reflecting a shift toward mitigating risks amid market uncertainties. This trend is expected to continue throughout CY2025.

According to data from research firm Venture Intelligence, PE-VC investments in Growth-PE stage firms nearly doubled to $1.1 billion in January and February 2025, compared to $594 million during the same period last year. These figures exclude investments in the real estate sector.

“In recent months, there has been a rise in PE-VC investments in mature startups and companies backed by larger business groups seeking growth capital. Startups such as Infra.Market, Leap Finance, Captain Fresh, and Rapido have secured fresh funding, while companies like Akasa Air and Neuberg Diagnostics have also partnered with PE investors for growth,” said Arun Natarajan, founder of Venture Intelligence, in a statement to TOI.

The Growth-PE segment includes Seed to Series D investments above $20 million in companies under 10 years old, as well as Series E to Series F funding rounds for firms that are not more than a decade old.

