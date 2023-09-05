Indian Stocks Indices In Green As All Sectors Extend Gains

The Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, VK Vijayakumar said, "A significant trend in the market is the strength in IT index which is up 4.2 per cent in a week. Mid-cap IT has been doing well and now large-caps like HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro have joined the rally. The order pipeline of IT companies is expected to improve on the back of the expected soft landing of the US economy."