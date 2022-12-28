Indian Stocks Remain Steady After Initial Losses

After opening the session with minor losses, Indian stock indices settled largely steady on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - traded in the green.

Sensex closed at 60,910.28, just 17.15 points lower, whereas Nifty closed at 18,122.50, just 9.80 points lower today.

"Market wavered between gains and losses with investors taking their position around the flatline as mixed global cues troubled them to take a firm one-sided move. US stocks were weak as the trade deficit data suggested strength in the economy, raising concerns about the Fed's tightening stance," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.