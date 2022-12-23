Bears In Control As Indian Markets Slide For 4th Straight Day

The domestic markets on Friday made losses in early trade, tracking weak global cues as the fear of Covid surge loomed large. Stocks in the health sector like Granules, Morepen Lab, Thyrocare and Cipla surge in the morning while the majority of stocks in BSE IT declined in the early session.

S&P BSE Sensex declined 376 points to 60,450 in the morning while NSE Nifty went down 115 points to 17,995.45 level at 9.30 am on Friday.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 297 points in the morning trade, Hong Kong's Hang Seng went down 35.85 points while China's Shanghai gained two points.

In Europe, FTSE declined 28 points, CAC was trading in the green, Deutsche Borse was down 183 points while Refinitiv went down 2 points.

In American markets, Dow Jones was down 348 points, Nasdaq declined 233 points while S&P went down 56 points as Asian markets opened on Friday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and its related aspects in the county. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among others who participated in the meeting.

On Thursday, domestic shares declined for the third straight session amid widespread selling pressure. However, most IT and pharma shares bucked the trend. Positive Asian stocks failed to boost sentiment as the hawkish comments from the RBI's MPC minutes spooked investors.