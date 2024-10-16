OPEC Reports Slight Deceleration in India's Economic Growth Amid Election Season

In its latest monthly update for October, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has noted a slight slowdown in the Indian economy, with growth registering at 6.7% year-over-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter of 2024, down from 7.8% y-o-y in the first quarter. This deceleration has been attributed mainly to a decrease in government expenditure during the election season.