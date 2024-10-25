India's DBT Schemes Slash $40 Billion in Pilferages, FM Sitharaman Reveals

One of the most significant initiatives under DBT is the PM-KISAN scheme, which is recognized as the world's largest. To date, more than ₹3.04 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmers. With the release of the 17th installment, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries since the scheme's inception is expected to exceed ₹3.24 lakh crore. This initiative leverages digital platforms for transparent enrollment and ensures that welfare funds reach farmers directly, thereby enhancing agricultural empowerment and financial inclusion.