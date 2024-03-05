Elon Musk Mocks Meta Platforms as Users Flock to 'X' for Updates; Zuckerberg Hits Back

Elon Musk, the owner of X, also took a sly dig at Meta Platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Threads after they experienced outages this evening.
Musk tweeted, "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working."
He also shared a tweet by Meta spokesperson, Andy Stone saying, “We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”
On Tuesday, millions of users experienced disruptions as Meta Platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, encountered downtime, as reported by an outage tracking website.
Faced with the outage, people turned to the microblogging platform 'X' to share updates and seek information. With Twitter being the sole remaining medium of communication, netizens once again showcased their creativity through jokes and memes. Furthermore, many pondered the hypothetical scenario of life without social media, contemplating its potential impact on society.
Later, using the 'X' handle, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was saying, "Chill guys. Wait a few minutes; everything will be solved."
Meanwhile, as Elon Musk criticized, Mark Zuckerberg hit back, stating, "People wouldn't be here when all of my apps were up. I bet Elon was surprised when he realized there were so many users out there."
In a series of tweets, Zuckerberg was further stated, "Problem solved. You may leave this shitty app now. Enjoy."