India’s GST Collections Surge 9.1% in February, Totaling Rs 1.84 Lakh Crore

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections witnessed a 9.1% increase in February 2025, reaching approximately ₹1.84 lakh crore, according to official data released on March 1. On a gross basis, revenue from Central GST (CGST) amounted to ₹35,204 crore, while State GST (SGST) stood at ₹43,704 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) collections totaled ₹90,870 crore, including ₹41,702 crore from imports, while compensation cess contributed ₹13,868 crore.

Revenue from domestic transactions saw a 10.2% rise, reaching ₹1.42 lakh crore, whereas GST collected from imports grew by 5.4% to ₹41,702 crore in February. Refunds issued during the month amounted to ₹20,889 crore, marking a 17.3% year-on-year increase. Consequently, net GST collections for February 2025 stood at approximately ₹1.63 lakh crore, reflecting an 8.1% annual growth.

Comparatively, India's gross and net GST collections in February 2024 were recorded at ₹1.68 lakh crore and ₹1.50 lakh crore, respectively. However, the February 2025 figures fell short of the ₹1.96 lakh crore collected in January 2025.

For the fiscal year so far (April-February), gross GST collections have grown by 9.4% to ₹20.13 lakh crore, while net collections have risen by 8.6% to ₹17.79 lakh crore.

Gyanendra Tripathi, Partner & Leader (West), Indirect Tax at BDO India, attributed lower-than-average growth in net GST collections to a higher-than-average issuance of refunds. “The growth in gross GST collections for February 2025 is almost in line with the year's average growth rate. However, higher-than-average refunds issued this month have led to lower-than-average growth rates in the net GST collection numbers,” he said.