Congress MP Calls for Tax Reform, Demands Fairer GST Policy Ahead of Budget Session

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, along with AICC Observer Vikas Upadhyay, addressed several important issues ahead of the upcoming budget session, focusing on economic disparities and the delayed progress of key state initiatives.

Call for Overhaul of GST Policy

During a press meet in Jorhat, Gogoi called for a revision of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) policy, highlighting the imbalance within the current tax system. He pointed out that while middle-class families across India face a heavy GST burden, corporate tax contributions remain disproportionately low. Gogoi stressed the need for a fairer taxation model that ensures both individuals and corporations contribute equitably to the nation's economy.

Economic Disparities in Assam

Gogoi also highlighted Assam's socio-economic challenges, noting that the state ranks 31st in terms of social, economic, and cultural development. He contrasted this with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s position as the 9th richest Chief Minister in India, speculating that Sarma could be among the top 5 wealthiest Chief Ministers by 2026. Gogoi raised concerns over the growing wealth disparity between the state leadership and the general population, urging attention to the issue.

Slow Progress on Advantage Assam Projects

Shifting focus to the Advantage Assam initiative, Gogoi expressed disappointment at the slow progress of the project. While 60 projects were promised, only 10 have been launched, with no updates on the remaining ones. Gogoi questioned the scheme’s effectiveness and called for greater transparency and accountability from the government regarding its implementation.

Border Disputes Under BJP Leadership

The Congress MP also took aim at the BJP-led government for its failure to resolve longstanding border disputes with neighboring states. Despite the formation of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Gogoi claimed these unresolved issues were being exploited for political gain, especially with elections approaching. He called for decisive action to resolve the disputes and bring lasting peace to the region.

Appeal to the Public

In closing, Gogoi appealed to the public, urging the people of Assam to make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming elections. He encouraged citizens to critically evaluate the claims of the state government and hold it accountable for its promises, particularly in addressing key economic and social challenges.

With the budget session on the horizon, Gogoi's remarks are expected to spark further political discourse regarding Assam's governance and its priorities moving forward.

