India’s Smartphone Exports Cross Historic ₹2 Lakh Crore Mark in FY25

India has achieved a major economic milestone in the financial year 2024–25, surpassing ₹2 lakh crore in smartphone exports for the first time. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced the record-breaking achievement on the social media platform X, attributing the success to the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

54% Surge in Exports

India’s smartphone exports witnessed an impressive 54% year-on-year growth, highlighting the nation’s increasing integration with global value chains (GVCs). Vaishnaw emphasized that the rapid expansion of the domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem is not only boosting exports but also creating significant employment opportunities, with Indian MSMEs becoming crucial players in global supply chains.

PLI Scheme Fuels Electronics Manufacturing

The sharp rise in exports is largely credited to the PLI scheme, which has strengthened local production and reduced dependence on imports. Presently, about 99% of smartphones sold in India are manufactured domestically.

Exports Exceed Industry Estimates

Earlier projections by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) had estimated smartphone exports to reach USD 20 billion (around ₹1.68 lakh crore) in FY25. However, actual figures have comfortably surpassed this estimate, reinforcing India’s growing stature in the global electronics sector.

Apple Leads India’s Export Growth

Apple remains the dominant player in India’s smartphone exports, contributing nearly 70% of total shipments. The Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu is a key hub, accounting for nearly half of India’s iPhone exports and recording a 40% year-on-year growth.

Tata Electronics Expands Footprint

Tata Electronics is emerging as a significant player in India’s smartphone manufacturing landscape. With its stake in the Wistron facility in Karnataka and a 60% share in Pegatron’s Tamil Nadu unit, Tata has strengthened its position in iPhone manufacturing. Notably, iPhones produced in India may soon be exported to the U.S. market, further cementing the country’s role in the global smartphone supply chain.

