Assam CM Lauds APDCL For Ranking 2nd Among India’s Top Power Distributors

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for securing the second position in the latest national DISCOM rankings, just behind Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X, CM Sarma shared an image of the rankings and wrote, "Assam powers up the charts! In the latest national DISCOM rankings, APDCL surges ahead. We will continue to work hard to build a world-class power distribution company that keeps consumers at the core."

As per the rankings, APDCL secured the 10th position in Consumer Service Rating (CSDR), 8th place in the 13th Integrated Ratings Report (among state utilities), and 4th in the State Utility Rankings. Its overall ranking stood at an impressive second place nationally.

The annual DISCOM rankings, released by the Ministry of Power, assess power distribution companies on three key factors that determine their efficiency and reliability:

Financial Sustainability : How well a DISCOM manages its revenue, debt, and overall financial health.

: How well a DISCOM manages its revenue, debt, and overall financial health. Performance Excellence : Efficiency in power distribution, minimizing losses, and ensuring top-notch customer service.

: Efficiency in power distribution, minimizing losses, and ensuring top-notch customer service. External Environment: Compliance with regulations, tariff policies, and external challenges that impact operations.

