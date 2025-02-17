India’s Smartphone Exports Hit Record Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr in FY25

India’s smartphone exports reached Rs 1.55 lakh crore during the April-January period of FY25, setting a new record and surpassing the Rs 1.31 lakh crore mark achieved in the previous fiscal year. Driven by the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the sector continues to witness rapid growth.

January 2025 saw the highest-ever monthly exports, amounting to Rs 25,000 crore—a remarkable 140% increase compared to January 2024. Overall, exports in the first ten months of FY25 were 56% higher than the Rs 99,120 crore recorded in the same period of FY24.

Apple’s iPhone vendors contributed nearly 70% of total exports, with Foxconn leading at approximately 50%. The Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn facility registered a 43% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. Tata Electronics, which has ramped up production at its Karnataka unit after taking over Wistron’s operations, accounted for 22% of exports, while Pegatron, based in Tamil Nadu, contributed 12%. Samsung made up around 20% of the total exports, with the remainder attributed to domestic manufacturers and merchant exporters.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has projected that smartphone exports will reach Rs 1.68 lakh crore by the end of FY25.

With consistent growth, India’s smartphone industry is cementing its position as a key player in the global market.