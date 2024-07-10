India's Telecom Manufacturing Hits Rs 50,000 Crore Milestone Under PLI Scheme

Minister of Communications and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the transformative impact of these initiatives, noting the significant reduction in India's telecom imports and the sector's emergence as a global player in advanced technologies like 5G. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have been instrumental in bridging the gap between imports and exports, further enhancing India's export prowess in the telecom sector.