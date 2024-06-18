PM Modi Releases Rs 20,000 Cr Under PM-KISAN Scheme During Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first visit to Varanasi on Tuesday after being re-elected for a third consecutive term, released the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, amounting to over Rs 20,000 crores. This installment will benefit around 9.26 crore farmers across the country.
Since its inception in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has disbursed more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore to over 11 crore eligible farmer families. This scheme aims to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers by providing them Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments.
In addition to releasing the funds, Prime Minister Modi awarded certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as part of the Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP). This initiative aims to empower rural women by training and certifying them as Krishi Sakhis, or para-extension workers, aligning with the objectives of the "Lakhpati Didi" Program.
Addressing the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded PM Modi's leadership, stating, "This is the first time after 62 years of independence that a politician of the country has taken oath as the Prime Minister after winning the election for the third time. PM Modi has given India a new identity in the world through his work, under his leadership, we are seeing a new India, under his leadership Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead and working as the leading economy of the country."
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke at the event, emphasizing the scale of the PM-KISAN scheme. "Today, PM Modi will transfer Rs 20,000 crore to the bank accounts of about 9.25 crore farmers with a single click. So far, about Rs 3.24 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers," he said.
During the event, both Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated Prime Minister Modi for his contributions and continued support to the agricultural sector. With this latest release, the total amount transferred to farmers since the scheme's inception will exceed Rs 3.24 lakh crore, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting the financial needs of farmers across India.