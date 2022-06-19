IndiGo Begins Mumbai-Mangaluru Flight Operations

Private airline IndiGo began its flight operation in the Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector on Sunday.

The daily flight leaves Mumbai at 8:50 am and reaches Mangaluru at 10:20 am. The flight then leaves Mangaluru at 11 am to reach Mumbai at 12:40 pm.

IndiGo is using Airbus A320 for the new service, a release from the airline said.

As per official information, the trial operations of the flight began on Friday.

In the first operation of the regular flight today, 55 passengers arrived at Mangaluru while 143 passengers, including an infant, flew out of Mangaluru.

IndiGo is the largest airline in India for passengers carried and fleet size, with a 53.5 percent domestic market share as of October 2021.