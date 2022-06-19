Assam: Pijush Hazarika Assures WRD Pouring All Efforts To Prevent Erosion

The government will do everything necessary to protect the Barpeta Satra from floods in the next phase, the Minister of water resources in Assam, Pijush Hazarika said on Sunday.

The state minister was at the Bijni constituency in the Chirang district of Assam today where he inspected the erosion caused by the river at several areas.

Hazarika was accompanied by MLA Ajoy Kumar Ray, along with the SP and the EE of PWD Roads in Bijni and other dignitaries, he informed on Twitter.

Discussions were held on the mitigation measures with the officials of the water resources department (WRD), the minister said.

