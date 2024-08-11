Jain Shikanji Opens First NE Outlet in Guwahati: A Haven for Shikanji Enthusiasts!

Partner Ajit Jain announced that online ordering will soon be available through platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. Jain Shikanji Brand Head Sugandh Jain emphasized that the brand, which is already popular in North India, has opened its 16th outlet nationwide. She noted that the Shikanji, prepared with cumin, celery, black pepper, and nosidhi, is both delicious and healthful, offering a refreshing alternative to conventional cold drinks.