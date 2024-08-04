Northeast's Largest Arts and Craft Showroom "Pencil" Inaugurated at Roodraksh Mall

The Northeast region welcomed its largest and first-of-its-kind art, craft, and stationery material outlet with the grand opening of the "Pencil" showroom at Roodraksh Mall, Bhangagarh, Guwahati. The showroom was inaugurated by Assam Police DIG (CWR) Indrani Baruah in the presence of the showroom's founders and owners, Nupur Agarwala and Saurabh Agarwala, along with their parents, Kunj Behari Agarwala, Sumitra Devi Agarwala, Govind Nalotia, and Sunita Nalotia.
During the inauguration, Chief Guest DIG Indrani Baruah praised the uniqueness of the showroom, noting that it caters to the needs of everyone from students to professional artists and businessmen under one roof. She highlighted the state-of-the-art design of the showroom and its extensive range of products, calling it a significant addition to Guwahati's retail landscape.
Nupur Agarwala, the visionary behind the "Pencil" showroom, shared that the outlet offers a comprehensive selection of materials for various art forms, including Fluid Art, Fabric Art, Decoupages, Resin Art, Macrame, Sketching, Ink Art, Mixed Media, Die Cut, Miniature, Mandala, Painting, Crafting, and School and Office Stationery, among others. She emphasized that the showroom also plans to offer specialized art and craft classes for both children and adults, utilizing a specially designed art area within the showroom.
In addition to providing a wide array of art and craft materials, "Pencil" aims to support and promote local artists by offering them space to showcase their work. This initiative is expected to inspire budding artists and craftspeople, while also enhancing the availability of high-quality art supplies in Guwahati.
The "Pencil" showroom, which began operations in June 2022, has now expanded its space and offerings at its new location in Roodraksh Mall, reflecting its commitment to serving the artistic community in the region. The showroom has already garnered praise from visitors, who have termed it an "artist's paradise."
This new addition to Guwahati's retail offerings marks a significant milestone for the city's growing art and craft community, providing a dedicated space for creativity and artistic expression.