Jio and Airtel Announce Significant Tariff Hikes | Check Here

Jio's Tariff Hike Details

Starting July 3, Reliance Jio's new rates will come into effect, impacting over 472 million users. The price revisions include:

Rs 155 plan : Increased to Rs 189.

Rs 239 monthly plan : Offering 1.5 GB data per day, revised to Rs 299 (a 25% increase).

Annual package : Raised from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,599.

Smallest increase: Rs 34 for the Rs 155 plan with 28 days validity.

After the price hike, unlimited 5G data will only be available with plans offering 2GB/day data or above.