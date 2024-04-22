Reliance Jio Reports 13 % Hike In Profits For 4th Quarter

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has reported a notable 13 percent rise in its profit for the fiscal fourth quarter.
In the three-month period ending on March 31, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 5,337 crore, marking an increase from Rs 4,716 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. This follows the telco's net profit of Rs 5,208 crore in the third quarter.
Furthermore, Reliance Jio witnessed an 11 percent surge in revenue, reaching Rs 25,959 crore for the quarter ending March 31, compared to Rs 23,394 crore in the same period last year.