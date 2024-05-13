Assam Braces for Nearly 50% Drop in Tea Production

Mrinal Talukdar
Assam, India’s tea heartland, faces a staggering blow to its tea production, with forecasts predicting a potential 50% decline this year due to adverse climatic conditions.
The repercussions could be catastrophic for an industry that serves as the largest employer in the state.
Recent data released by the Tea Board of India paints a grim picture, indicating a sharp decline of approximately 40% in tea production in Assam and around 23% in neighboring West Bengal up to March 2024 compared to the same period last year.
The region’s tea bushes have suffered significant wilting due to insufficient rainfall and soaring temperatures, signaling further crop losses in the months ahead.
Alarmingly, the India Meteorological Department reports a substantial rainfall deficit ranging from 2% to 76% across major tea-growing districts in Assam and West Bengal from March 1st to May 13th compared to normal levels for this time of year.
The timing of this decline couldn’t be worse, as the crucial first-flush and second-flush tea seasons are affected, putting immense strain on the financial stability of tea companies as well as struggling Small Tea Growers(STG).
Despite the anticipated drop in production, there has been no corresponding increase in tea prices, presenting a challenging economic landscape for tea producers.
However, amidst this crisis, there’s a glimmer of hope in regulatory efforts. The Tea Association of India welcomes proactive measures by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to regulate banned chemicals in tea production, aiming for a standardized and compliant market environment. Collaborative efforts between the Tea Board and FSSAI are expected to ensure the availability of compliant teas in the market, albeit with potential production losses.
In response to these challenges, the Tea Association of India has issued advisories to its members, emphasizing compliance with regulatory standards despite potential reductions in production.
With concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and industry players, there’s optimism for navigating through this crisis and sustaining the vitality of India’s iconic tea industry.