Kisna Diamond Jewellery Launches Franchisee in Guwahati

Kisna Diamond jewellery started its franchisee for the first time in Guwahati.

Kisna Diamond Jewellery is an Indian diamond brand launched in 2005 by H.K.Jewels, which is the part of Hari Krishna Group Company. Kisna includes 1877 designs in rings for men and women, earrings, pendants, necklace, bangles, bracelets, solitaire rings and nose pins. Recently, Kisna received the brand of year award by GIF.

Kisna was started as the flagship diamond and jewellery brand of Hari Krishna Exports in 2005.

Manager of Kisna group, Parag Shah said, “We have an aim to open kisna showroom in all the states of Northeast so that the brand could be expanded. Kisna diamond jewellery is available in affordable price range. A pendant price starts from Rs. 5000 and a ring price starts from Rs. 7000.”

He further stated that kisna diamond jewellery is available in 3000 showroom across the country.

The company has started its franchisee model since last year. Jewellers from across seven states of Northeast have gathered at Hotel Taj Vivanta to participate in Kisna Diamond & Jewellery Business Cluster Meet. Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed for kisna franchisee at Tripura, Agartala and Imphal.