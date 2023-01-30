Tripura CM Manik Saha Files Nomination for Upcoming Polls

Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha filed his nomination from the Town Bordowali Assembly seat for the upcoming assembly elections on Monday.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Manik Saha held a road show.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh accompanied Saha during the nomination filing process.

It may be mentioned that, elections for the 60-member Tripura assembly are scheduled to be held on February 16. Today was the last date for filing of nomination papers.

On the other hand, counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The ruling BJP in Tripura has announced that they would continue their alliance with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the ensuing polls. The BJP has allotted five seats for the IPFT to contest.