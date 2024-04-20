L. Gopal Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Introduces 'Digital Gold' Initiative at Christian Basti Outlet

Sharing his views on the launching, Jagmohan Soni, said, “L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold is a transparent platform that will help customers acquire 24K pure gold and start their golden savings journey with the trust of L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt Ltd. While the demand for traditional forms of buying Gold at our retail stores will continue, at the same time, L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt Ltd is providing an opportunity to the new age digital-savvy consumers who may not have an immediate need to buy gold jewellery but may be inclined to purchase it in the near future.