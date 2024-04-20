L. Gopal Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Introduces 'Digital Gold' Initiative at Christian Basti Outlet

Venturing into the new digital gold category, L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt. Ltd (Christian Basti), one of Northeast’s leading trusted jewellery brands on Friday announced the launch of "L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold".
With gold continuing to shine bright, and technology offering convenient solutions, L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold provides a safe, easy and reliable method of buying 24-Karat pure gold and pure silver, digitally.
When customers purchase L. Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold an equivalent amount of physical gold is stored under the customer name for a period of up to 3 years – at no additional cost.
Millennial or Gen-Z customers looking to make systematic purchases in gold, can opt for this feature, and start buying gold for as low as Rs.1/- on the platform. At a later stage, the overall gold purchase in their free wallet can be redeemed as physical gold coins or jewelry, at the L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Christian Basti showroom. They can also opt for doorstep delivery of gold coins or bullion. Customers can also sell digital gold from the safe confines of their home, thus providing larger flexibility.
Talking about this new launch, Jagmohan Soni, Director – L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. said, “Gold has always been a preferred saving option among Indians, and in the post-COVID-19 era it has also emerged as the safest and most lucrative long-term asset. We have witnessed a renewed interest in gold from younger, first-time customers, who are looking at convenient and easy means of purchasing the yellow metal. The introduction of digital gold will provide a holistic ecosystem for consumers.”
He further said with growing consumer affinity to use technology as a medium of convenience and use gold as the most preferred savings instrument of choice, L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold is a reliable and a transparent method of investing in 24 Karat pure gold.
To facilitate a seamless customer experience, L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold, a digital gold platform is an organized and transparent application. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Yogesh Soni said Consumers can start their golden savings journey with a purchase as low as 1 INR. L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold is virtually bought and comes with a flexibility to convert into physical gold in the form of jewellery at the time of redemption at L. Gopal Jewellers Pvt. Ltd (Christian Basti) GS Road retail showroom or download the L.Gopal Jewellers official mobile APP.
He further said Once the customer purchases L. Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold, an equivalent amount of physical gold is stored under the customer name for a period of 3 years with no lock-in period and no limit on the amount purchased, consumers also enjoy the convenience to sell digital gold from the safe confines of their home.
L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold has enabled a simple three step process-
Step 1: Login or register with L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt Ltd . Complete your account setup with eKYC
Step 2: Enter your amount in rupees or gold in grams to buy
Step 3: Choose your payment method. You will have multiple payment options to choose from such as an account, card, or wallet.
Sharing his views on the launching, Jagmohan Soni, said, “L.Gopal Jewellers Digital Gold is a transparent platform that will help customers acquire 24K pure gold and start their golden savings journey with the trust of L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt Ltd. While the demand for traditional forms of buying Gold at our retail stores will continue, at the same time, L.Gopal Jewellers Pvt Ltd is providing an opportunity to the new age digital-savvy consumers who may not have an immediate need to buy gold jewellery but may be inclined to purchase it in the near future.
It is considered auspicious to purchase gold on Akshay Tritya, Dhanteras or Diwali. During this Wedding season, there is a lot of gold and silver buying. If you're planning to buy gold during the event, this information is solely for you. One rupee can be used to purchase gold. We'll show you how to get 1 rupee worth of gold. Digital gold can be a smart choice. Customers can also request gold delivery in the shape of coins or bars.