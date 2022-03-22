LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again, Check New Rates

The domestic cooking gas price (LPG) has been hiked by Rs. 50 per cylinder on Tuesday. The new price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now be Rs. 949.50 in Delhi.

In Guwahati, the new price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be Rs. 948.50.

Meanwhile, a 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while a 10-kg composite bottle will be priced at Rs 669, as per sources.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,003.50.

This is the first increase in LPG rates since early October. Until now, prices had been on a freeze even as the cost of raw materials spiralled.

The hike in prices is in line with a spike in international energy prices, sources said.

The price of LPG cylinders is revised monthly for all states and union territories in India.

