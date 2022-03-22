Business

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again, Check New Rates

The domestic cooking gas price (LPG) has been hiked by Rs. 50 per cylinder on Tuesday
LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again, Check New Rates

LPG Cylinder

Pratidin Time

The domestic cooking gas price (LPG) has been hiked by Rs. 50 per cylinder on Tuesday. The new price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now be Rs. 949.50 in Delhi.

In Guwahati, the new price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be Rs. 948.50.

Meanwhile, a 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while a 10-kg composite bottle will be priced at Rs 669, as per sources.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,003.50.

This is the first increase in LPG rates since early October. Until now, prices had been on a freeze even as the cost of raw materials spiralled.

The hike in prices is in line with a spike in international energy prices, sources said.

The price of LPG cylinders is revised monthly for all states and union territories in India.

Also Read: "3,095 Suicide Cases In Assam In 2021": CM Sarma

LPG cylinder
Price Hiked

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com