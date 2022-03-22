"3,095 Suicide Cases In Assam In 2021": CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the assembly session on Monday, informed that a total of 3,095 incidents of suicide took place in the state in 2021.

While replying to a query by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia during the Question Hour, CM Sarma said that 3,095 incidents of suicide were reported last year.

He stated that the number of suicides has decreased from 2020, when 3,243 such incidents were registered.

"When the police are intimated about a suicide case, then they start investigation. If any person or group is found to be behind the suicide, then legal steps are initiated against them," he said.

However, the actual reasons for suicide may vary from incident to incident, he informed.

"The issue of mental health is involved with cases of suicide. The government is taking various programmes to develop the mental health condition," he said.

