LPG Cylinders Price Hiked for 2nd Time in a Month

The LPG cylinder price has been hiked for the second time in a month on Thursday. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 3.50 while the price of a commercial cylinder has been hiked by Rs. 8.

After this increase, the domestic cylinder now costs over Rs 1000 in almost all the cities throughout the country.

With the hike, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 1003, in Kolkata the domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1029, and in Chennai it will cost Rs 1018.5 from today.

Earlier on May 7, the price of a cylinder was raised by Rs 50. Along with the domestic cylinder, the commercial cylinder had also become expensive.