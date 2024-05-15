Mahesh Jeep Guwahati Unveils Premium 2024 Wrangler Models

Mahesh Jeep Guwahati has introduced the latest models of the iconic Jeep® Wrangler, the 2024 Wrangler Unlimited and Wrangler Rubicon, redefining off-road adventures with unparalleled capability and style. The unveiling took place at Mahesh Jeep Guwahati, located on Sunderpur, R.G. Baruah Road, with Directors Mohit Agarwal and Sahil Agarwal leading the launch event.
The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler models offer an exceptional combination of off-road prowess, authentic Jeep design, and cutting-edge technology. Mohit Agarwal highlighted the advanced features of the new models, stating, "The 2024 Wrangler Unlimited and Rubicon come with a powerful GME 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 270 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. These models are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and engine stop-start (ESS) functionality."
The Wrangler is available in five striking exterior colors, and the refined interior boasts numerous technological enhancements and amenities. Key features include 12-way power adjustable front seats, a new instrument panel with the Uconnect 5 system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Safety has also been a significant focus in the new models, with over 85 advanced active and passive safety features. Standard ADAS features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Front Collision Warning with Active Emergency Braking assist, and an Integrated Off-Roading Camera with washer.
Bookings for the 2024 Wrangler models are now open at Mahesh Jeep Guwahati. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at INR 67.65 lakhs, while the Wrangler Rubicon is priced at INR 71.65 lakhs (ex-showroom).
For more information and to book a test drive, visit Mahesh Jeep Guwahati at Sunderpur, R.G. Baruah Road, Guwahati.