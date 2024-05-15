Mahesh Jeep Guwahati Unveils Premium 2024 Wrangler Models

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler models offer an exceptional combination of off-road prowess, authentic Jeep design, and cutting-edge technology. Mohit Agarwal highlighted the advanced features of the new models, stating, "The 2024 Wrangler Unlimited and Rubicon come with a powerful GME 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 270 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. These models are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and engine stop-start (ESS) functionality."